Owner of Cherry Creek gateways seeks rezoning for higher density

Rezoning is being sought for the northwest and southwest corners of Colorado Boulevard and 1st Avenue. (Credit: BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — No apartments smaller than 900 square feet. No bicycles on balconies. No medical or dental clinics.

Those are a few of the details in a 67-page “Good Neighbor Agreement” to which the new owner of two eastern gateways into Cherry Creek has committed, as he looks to rezone the languishing properties to facilitate development.

“This is far more comprehensive than most of what we see in terms of development agreements,” Erin Clark, a Denver Planning Board member, said at a meeting last week. “Also, we don’t usually see that they’re already recorded before coming to us for a rezoning request.”

The rezoning is being sought for the northwest and southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and Bayaud Avenue, as well as the northwest and southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and 1st Avenue. The parcels are 55, 65 and 101 S. Colorado Blvd.; 51, 97 and 101 N. Colorado Blvd.; and 98 N. Harrison St.

The rezoning is being requested by CC Gateway Owners LLC, an investor group formed by Denver’s McKinnon & Associates, led by Doug McKinnon. The group purchased all but one of the parcels for $5.55 million in April 2019. It’s under contract to purchase the remaining one, 51 N. Colorado Blvd.

Read more on BusinessDen.com