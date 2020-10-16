Owner of building along Cheesman Park applies for demolition eligibility

DENVER — The owner of a six-story apartment building along Cheesman Park has applied for a certificate of demolition eligibility.

Botnick Realty, which owns the building at 1295 Race St. as Race Seven Holdings LLC, applied for the designation last month.

The certificate, if granted, makes it easy to demolish the structure any time within the next five years.

Property owners generally apply for the designation when they are considering redevelopment, or when they are considering a sale and think potential buyers might want to ultimately demolish the structure. The Race Street property, at the northeast corner of Cheesman Park, is zoned for up to 20 stories.

“We are just exploring all avenues that might be open to us as we evaluate the options for the building in the future,” Steve Botnick told BusinessDen in an email.