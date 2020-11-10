Out-of-state real estate firm under contract to buy Larimer Square

DENVER — Denver’s most famous block may soon be controlled by a North Carolina-based firm.

Asana Partners, a real estate firm headquartered in Charlotte, is under contract to buy Larimer Square.

Jeff Hermanson, the block’s current owner, confirmed the pending deal after BusinessDen told him it had obtained a document identifying the potential buyer.

“As I stated in my letter to tenants, it was important to me to find a new owner for Larimer Square who would respect the legacy of this historic block and bring the resources to ensure its continued vitality,” Hermanson said in an email. “We can confirm we have selected a potential buyer, Asana Partners. Given the status of the transaction, we cannot provide any additional information right now, but will make an official statement once a transaction has closed.”

An Asana Partners executive declined to comment.