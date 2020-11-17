‘Our plans are to reopen’; Casa Bonita provides update, discusses lawsuit

DENVER — The CEO of Casa Bonita’s parent company said Monday that the Lakewood eatery will reopen, and a recent discrimination lawsuit filed by a 76-year-old diver against the restaurant represents “an egregious abuse of the legal system.”

Bob Wheaton, who leads Star Buffet Inc., told BusinessDen that the Mexican restaurant with a cult following remains closed due to capacity restrictions, but “our plans are to reopen.”

Casa Bonita has been shuttered since the coronavirus pandemic began in the spring. Months without communication from restaurant ownership have prompted an answer-less “Will Casa Bonita ever reopen?” piece in Westword, along with consternation in online forums.

“Given the kind of business it is, given the components of the business, it requires a fairly substantial number of people to come through the building,” Wheaton said, noting that amusement park Elitch Gardens also didn’t open at all this summer.

Wheaton said that, at this point, he doesn’t expect capacity restrictions to ease until a vaccine is being administered.

Casa Bonita has operated in Lakewood since 1974. Its location at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. is all that remains of what was once a small chain.