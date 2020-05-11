Occidental Petroleum looks to sublease six floors downtown

DENVER (BusinessDen) — An oil and gas firm has put nearly half its downtown Denver office space on the market.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is looking to sublease six full floors — 130,068 square feet in total — in Granite Tower at 1099 18th St., according to marketing materials prepared by CBRE.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., which Houston-based Occidental acquired last year, originally leased the space. Anadarko signed a 12-year lease extension for 295,743 square feet in the tower in the fourth quarter of 2018. It was the largest lease signed in Denver that year.

Now, Occidental is looking to unload the building’s 13th through 18th floors, which average 21,692 square feet each, according to the marketing materials. The space comes with a tenant improvement allowance of more than $50 per square foot.

Occidental did not respond to a request for comment. The Denver Business Journal first reported the space had been put on the sublease market.

