Nonprofit plans third tiny home complex along Sheridan

DENVER — The nonprofit pushing for sanctioned homeless campsites within Denver isn’t forgetting about its somewhat-more-permanent alternative.

Colorado Village Collaborative is eyeing a spot along Sheridan Boulevard in the Villa Park neighborhood for a third complex of so-called “tiny homes” that would house the formerly homeless.

If things do work out, the earliest the site could host residents is likely July.

The nonprofit’s first tiny home complex was established in RiNo in 2017, and last year moved to city-owned property at 4400 N. Pearl St. in Globeville. A second complex is under construction at 38th and Gaylord in the Cole neighborhood.

The latest complex is proposed for 1080 N. Sheridan Boulevard, right at the western edge of Denver city limits. It’s just south of the Sheridan Station rail stop, and adjacent to Lakewood/Dry Gulch Park.