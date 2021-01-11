New stimulus rule in place for those paying child support

DENVER (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting those who pay child support in Colorado. With another round of stimulus checks, the rules for those parents are changing.

Charles Cory tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he is current on his child support payments. While he received a stimulus check in 2021, he says a portion of the check he received in 2020 was deducted for child support.

“I’m confused because I didn’t get the $600 the first time but now I’m getting the $600 this time?” he said.

Colorado Child Support Services tells FOX31 while the first round of economic impact payments in 2020 were required to be intercepted from parents who owed child support, “the economic impact payments authorized in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act will not be intercepted from parents with child support cases.”

The department also says the second round of stimulus payments will not affect anyone’s ability to qualify for SNAP food assistance programs.

Cory tells FOX31 even though the policy changed, his priorities have not.

“I did give some of it to my ex-wife and kids so at least I got that taken care of,” he said.