New DTC office building 6900 Layton lands 72,994-square-foot lease

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A new office building nearing completion in the Denver Tech Center has landed its second major tenant.

Atlanta-based LogistiCare Solutions LLC has leased the 11th and 12th floors of the 15-story 6900 Layton building.

That adds up to 72,994 square feet, according to Kentwood Commercial, whose broker Solveig Tschudi Lawrence represented the tenant. Cushman & Wakefield’s Ryan Stout, Nathan Bradley and Zachary Williams have been marketing the building’s office space on behalf of the developer, Denver-based Prime West.

It’s the largest new office lease to be signed in the Denver area since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March, not counting subleases, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

LogistiCare Solutions says on its website that it helps state governments and managed care organizations run transportation and integrated health care programs. It bills itself as the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation, managing more than 63 million rides annually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Read more on BusinessDen.com