New developer plans similar project at Uptown site where condos were proposed

The one-acre site in Uptown where a 12-story building is planned is currently undeveloped. (Photo: Thomas Gounley, BusinessDen.com)

DENVER — The developer of the Lakehouse condo complex along Sloan’s Lake appears to have abandoned plans for a similar project in Uptown.

Denver-based Nava Real Estate Development proposed a 12-story building with approximately 250 units at 575 E. 20th Ave. — an irregularly shaped 1.06-acre block — in 2017. The company purchased the property a year later, paying $7.1 million.

The project, however, has never broken ground. And on Monday, a different firm submitted an early-stage development proposal for the site.

Minnesota-based Opus Development Co. wants to build at a similar scale. The company is proposing a 12-story complex with 250 units. There would be 313 parking spaces and about 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The land is currently undeveloped and is next to Benedict Fountain Park.