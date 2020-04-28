Neighbors talk effort to preserve Carmen Court condo complex off Speer

The condo complex at the corner of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street dates to 1925. (Credit: BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Neighbors looking to preserve a 95-year-old condo complex off Speer Boulevard already have crowdfunded the $875 they’ll need to submit a landmark nomination for the structure to the city.

Sarah McCarthy, one of the three Denver residents who recently submitted a notice of intent to the city, and Lisa Purdy, who is assisting in the effort, told BusinessDen last week that they hope developer Hines and the owners of the Carmen Court condo complex will withdraw their request for a certificate of demolition eligibility.

“We would like to have more time so we can formulate something that might work for Hines and the neighborhood,” Purdy said.

Certificates of demolition eligibility make it easier to demolish a structure within five years. Houston-based Hines, which recently developed a downtown Denver skyscraper, is under contract to buy the structure at the southeast corner of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street from the owners of the six units.

A local executive with Hines told BusinessDen last week that the company wants to develop a high-end senior living facility on the site. The executive said the project would be compatible with the property’s current zoning, which allows for up to five stories.

Read more on BusinessDen.com