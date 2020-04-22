Neighbors eye landmark status for condo complex off Speer as Hines looks to redevelop

The condo complex at the corner of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street dates to 1925. (Credit: BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A landmark fight may be brewing off Speer Boulevard.

Three Denver residents have expressed interest in seeking landmark status for the Carmen Court Condos complex at the corner of 1st Avenue and Emerson Street, pitting them against the owners of the six units and development firm Hines, which acknowledged this week it wants to build a senior living complex on the site.

The owners of the condos applied in March for a certificate of demolition eligibility for the property. That certificate would make it easier to demolish the 95-year-old structure within five years. The condos’ addresses are 900, 908 and 916 E. 1st Ave., and 76, 84 and 90 N. Emerson St.

City staff determined the structure had the potential for historic designation, citing multiple reasons, including its “unique hybridization of the Pueblo Revival and Spanish Revival architectural styles.” That kicked off a several-week window during which Denver residents could express interest in potentially leading a push to designate the property a landmark.

On April 8, three residents — Sarah McCarthy, Desiree Maikranz and D. Eric Maikranz — did so. Two of them live on the same block as the building; the third lives about four blocks south.

