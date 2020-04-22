Multifamily developer with two big sites in RiNo eyes Uptown project

The project would replace this building at 1559 Logan St., as well as adjacent parking lots. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Carmel Partners is bullish on more than just RiNo.

The San Francisco-based multifamily developer, which owns two giant development sites along Brighton Boulevard, last month submitted a concept plan proposing a 12-story project in Uptown.

The early-stage development proposal indicates the project would be built at the southwest corner of Logan Street and 16th Avenue. It would replace the structure at 1559 Logan St., as well as the parking lots to the north of south of the structure.

Combined the parcels are 36,900 square feet, or 0.85 acres.

Carmel does not yet own the site. Two of the parcels are owned by Pearl Land Co., according to property records, while the building and southern parking lot are owned by Michael Hall, chairman emeritus of Denver-based Hall & Hall.

