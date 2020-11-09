Mici Handcrafted Italian closes downtown location after 16 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Mici Handcrafted Italian has lost a slice of history.

After 16 years, the Denver-based chain of Italian restaurants permanently closed its first location at 1531 Stout St. in downtown Denver on Sept. 20. CEO Elliot Schiffer said low traffic and sales as a result of the pandemic prompted the company’s decision.

“The number of people going downtown for work is down drastically, and we just weren’t able to make up the volume of losing 75 percent plus of our daytime business, as well as catering,” Schiffer said.

Mici, which is known for its pizza and pasta, has five remaining locations in Parker, Highlands Ranch, Lafayette and Denver’s Central Park (formerly Stapleton) and Hale neighborhoods.

All six locations stayed open for takeout and delivery throughout the pandemic. Mici’s suburb locations stayed on track and even increased sales, but the downtown restaurant saw sales drop 50 percent, Schiffer said.

Mici’s takeout business model was always built better for the suburbs, he added. The CEO said business at the downtown location had slowed down ever since a new building went in where their delivery drivers used to park.