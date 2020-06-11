Maker of trendy Yay! stickers files Chapter 7 bankruptcy

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A startup with an upbeat name selling exclamations of joy has run out of pep.

Yay! Life! LLC, the Denver-based producer of trendy stickers, and car and refrigerator magnets, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this month.

In its filing, the company said that it owes $183,546 to about a dozen creditors and has assets worth $31,391.

Chapter 7 bankruptcies are typically a liquidation process, where a trustee is appointed to oversee a selloff of the debtor’s assets.

Co-founder Rachelle Reichley did not respond to a request for comment.

