Macy’s in Littleton one of two in the nation to close to on-site shopping

LITTLETON, Colo. — As the holiday shopping season approaches, forget about browsing the Macy’s at Southwest Plaza.

The retailer’s store within the Littleton mall is one of two nationwide that has closed to shoppers and is now being used as a fulfillment center.

The other affected store is in Dover, Delaware.

Macy’s is now referring to the two stores as “omni service centers.” Shoppers can still swing by the location to pick up items they ordered online, or return something. But they won’t be perusing the latest winter apparel or grabbing a new accessory for the kitchen off the shelf.

In an email, Macy’s spokeswoman Emily Workman referred to the change in Littleton and Dover as a “pilot” for the holiday season that will “further integrate our stores into the fulfillment pipeline.”