DENVER (Stacker) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Denver. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#50. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $35,770

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 10,360 people (6.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#49. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $35,750

– Median hourly wage: $17.19

– Total employment: 18,190 people (11.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#48. Rail transportation workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $35,740

– Median hourly wage: $17.18

– Total employment: Not available

Canva

#47. Bakers

– Median annual wage: $35,690

– Median hourly wage: $17.16

– Total employment: 2,580 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

O.PASH // Shutterstock

#45. Animal trainers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,610

– Median hourly wage: $17.12

– Total employment: 120 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#45. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,610

– Median hourly wage: $17.12

– Total employment: 4,670 people (3.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#44. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

– Median annual wage: $35,560

– Median hourly wage: $17.10

– Total employment: 3,030 people (1.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#42. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,550

– Median hourly wage: $17.09

– Total employment: 100 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#42. Motor vehicle operators, all other (tie)

– Median annual wage: $35,550

– Median hourly wage: $17.09

– Total employment: 1,680 people (1.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Krysja // Shutterstock

#41. Funeral attendants

– Median annual wage: $35,230

– Median hourly wage: $16.94

– Total employment: 70 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#40. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

– Median annual wage: $35,010

– Median hourly wage: $16.83

– Total employment: 1,930 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Tutors

– Median annual wage: $34,980

– Median hourly wage: $16.82

– Total employment: 1,100 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#38. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

– Median annual wage: $34,770

– Median hourly wage: $16.72

– Total employment: 350 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#37. Pharmacy aides

– Median annual wage: $34,690

– Median hourly wage: $16.68

– Total employment: 150 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#36. Food servers, nonrestaurant

– Median annual wage: $34,640

– Median hourly wage: $16.66

– Total employment: 3,220 people (2.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#35. Recreation workers

– Median annual wage: $34,600

– Median hourly wage: $16.64

– Total employment: 2,130 people (1.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#34. Machine feeders and offbearers

– Median annual wage: $34,440

– Median hourly wage: $16.56

– Total employment: 260 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#33. Packers and packagers, hand

– Median annual wage: $34,430

– Median hourly wage: $16.55

– Total employment: 3,640 people (2.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#32. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

– Median annual wage: $34,150

– Median hourly wage: $16.42

– Total employment: 7,830 people (5.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#31. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

– Median annual wage: $34,120

– Median hourly wage: $16.40

– Total employment: 1,110 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Retail salespersons

– Median annual wage: $34,050

– Median hourly wage: $16.37

– Total employment: 41,650 people (26.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#29. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

– Median annual wage: $33,890

– Median hourly wage: $16.29

– Total employment: 1,490 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#28. Home health and personal care aides

– Median annual wage: $33,850

– Median hourly wage: $16.28

– Total employment: 18,830 people (12.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#27. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

– Median annual wage: $33,820

– Median hourly wage: $16.26

– Total employment: 680 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#26. Orderlies

– Median annual wage: $33,710

– Median hourly wage: $16.21

– Total employment: 250 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#25. Dishwashers

– Median annual wage: $33,690

– Median hourly wage: $16.20

– Total employment: 3,740 people (2.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#24. Parking attendants

– Median annual wage: $33,450

– Median hourly wage: $16.08

– Total employment: 840 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#23. Demonstrators and product promoters

– Median annual wage: $33,360

– Median hourly wage: $16.04

– Total employment: 250 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Nature’s Charm // Shutterstock

#22. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $33,330

– Median hourly wage: $16.02

– Total employment: 960 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#21. Animal caretakers

– Median annual wage: $33,050

– Median hourly wage: $15.89

– Total employment: 3,400 people (2.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

BlueSkyImage // Shutterstock

#20. Fast food and counter workers

– Median annual wage: $32,180

– Median hourly wage: $15.47

– Total employment: 39,470 people (25.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#19. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

– Median annual wage: $31,810

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 330 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock

#18. Amusement and recreation attendants

– Median annual wage: $31,670

– Median hourly wage: $15.23

– Total employment: 4,130 people (2.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#17. Cashiers

– Median annual wage: $31,650

– Median hourly wage: $15.22

– Total employment: 24,040 people (15.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#16. Passenger attendants

– Median annual wage: $31,640

– Median hourly wage: $15.21

– Total employment: 630 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#15. Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $31,430

– Median hourly wage: $15.11

– Total employment: 30 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#14. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

– Median annual wage: $31,250

– Median hourly wage: $15.02

– Total employment: 2,140 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#13. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

– Median annual wage: $31,070

– Median hourly wage: $14.94

– Total employment: 100 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#12. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

– Median annual wage: $30,560

– Median hourly wage: $14.69

– Total employment: 5,690 people (3.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#11. Barbers

– Median annual wage: $30,270

– Median hourly wage: $14.56

– Total employment: 200 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#10. Bartenders

– Median annual wage: $30,210

– Median hourly wage: $14.53

– Total employment: 8,880 people (5.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Dmytro Sheremeta // Shutterstock

#9. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

– Median annual wage: $30,180

– Median hourly wage: $14.51

– Total employment: 210 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Alena Veasey // Shutterstock

#8. Cooks, fast food

– Median annual wage: $30,100

– Median hourly wage: $14.47

– Total employment: 2,990 people (1.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#7. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $30,030

– Median hourly wage: $14.44

– Total employment: 60 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#6. Crossing guards and flaggers

– Median annual wage: $29,800

– Median hourly wage: $14.33

– Total employment: 1,650 people (1.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#5. Physical therapist aides

– Median annual wage: $29,580

– Median hourly wage: $14.22

– Total employment: 190 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#4. Food processing workers, all other

– Median annual wage: $29,540

– Median hourly wage: $14.20

– Total employment: 1,320 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Waiters and waitresses

– Median annual wage: $29,390

– Median hourly wage: $14.13

– Total employment: 21,060 people (13.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

Canva

#2. Library assistants, clerical

– Median annual wage: $28,360

– Median hourly wage: $13.63

– Total employment: 390 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#1. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $26,120

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: Not available