Littleton brunch spot Toast moves into bigger location after 14 years

The brunch restaurant is known for its French toast and pancake selection. (Screenshot from Toast website via BusinessDen)

LITTLETON, Colo. (BusinessDen) — Toast, a popular Littleton brunch spot, has flipped its last pancake after 14 years in its original location.

The restaurant moved less than a mile from its spot at 2700 W. Bowles Ave. It opened June 29 in a bigger space that comes with a patio and more parking at 2630 W. Belleview Ave. in Littleton’s Riverside Downs shopping center.

“I’ve spent (a big portion) of my life there, so it was bittersweet to go, but it had to be done,” co-owner Jason Parfenoff said. “We were maxed out in sales volume for the last couple of years with nowhere we could really go. The kitchen couldn’t pump out more food than it was.”

Parfenoff opened Toast in 2006 with his former Peaberry Coffee boss Bill Blake. The brunch restaurant is known for its French toast and pancake selection with an outrageous number of toppings.

When restaurants were forced to close dine-in services as a result of the pandemic in March, Toast stayed open for takeout and delivery. Parfenoff said he originally planned to extend his lease for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant for five years, but the building’s landlord was “not playing ball.”

