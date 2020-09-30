Law firm moving Colorado office to downtown Denver after 20 years in Broomfield

DENVER (KDVR) — A law firm closely associated with the tech sector is shifting its Colorado office from Broomfield to Denver.

Palo Alto, California-based Cooley earlier this year leased the 23rd floor of the 40-story office building at 1144 15th St., which was completed by Houston-based Hines in the spring of 2018.

The floor was one of several in the building originally leased by Chipotle, which never moved in. Instead, in May 2018, the company announced it was moving its headquarters from Denver to Southern California. Cooley signed its lease directly with the landlord; Newmark Knight Frank represented the firm.

Cooley, which counts prominent startups and venture capitalists among clients, has about 1,100 lawyers across 16 offices in the United States, Asia and Europe. Michael Platt, partner in charge of the Colorado office, said the firm originally established a presence in the state in 1993 in Boulder.

“At the time, Boulder was almost the only tech/venture capital market in the state,” he said.