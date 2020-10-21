AURORA, Colo. — Punch Bowl Social has skipped out on its lease for an Aurora property, according to its landlord.

BBCB-2513 Elmira LLC, which owns the property at 2503 Elmira St., filed a lawsuit last week against the Denver-based chain of entertainment complexes and eateries, alleging Punch Bowl Social has not paid rent since April and abandoned the premises in June.

According to the lawsuit, Punch Bowl Social signed a lease for a portion of the commercial space at 2503 Elmira St. in Aurora in October 2019.

The property, down the street from Stanley Marketplace, has a 5,000-square-foot, single-story office building on it, according to a listing. It was not one of the company’s restaurants.

Punch Bowl Social did not respond to a request for comment.

The landlord alleges that, in addition to not paying rent, Punch Bowl Social also violated its lease by removing fixtures and equipment in which the landlord had a security interest from the property.