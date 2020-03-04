Landlord for first Quiznos points to property taxes as chain considers bailing

Quiznos has operated at 1275 Grant St. in Denver since 1981. (Photo by BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The landlord for Quiznos’ first location said property taxes are the reason that the chain has branded the restaurant “unsustainable.”

Broker Blake Kahlich of Prime Management — a subsidiary of Sidford Capital, which owns 1275 Grant St. — said that the value of the lot jumped 160 percent, from $468,500 to $1.22 million, in its latest reassessment by the Denver Assessor’s Office.

As a result, annual property taxes increased from $10,511 to $25,510 annually. Kahlich said that, like most retail tenants, Quiznos is responsible for paying the site’s property taxes.

Kahlich highlighted the numbers after a spokeswoman for Quiznos told BusinessDen in February that “the economics of operating our Grant Street location has become unsustainable,” citing “local market expansion and associated rising costs.”

The franchisee who operates the restaurant has not decided whether to renew its lease, which is set to expire at the end of April.

