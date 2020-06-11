Joblon breaks ground on six-story Equinox-anchored building in Cherry Creek

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Matt Joblon’s next project in Cherry Creek is underway.

BMC Investments, the Denver-based firm he oversees as CEO, has begun construction on a six-story, 76,000-square-foot project at 240 St. Paul St.

The firm said in a press release that “a world class fitness club and one of the best known fitness brands in the country” will anchor the building, taking 33,000 square feet across the first three floors. BusinessDen reported last fall that brand is New York-based Equinox; it will be the company’s first Colorado location.

All told, of the building’s 64,000 square feet of office space, all has been leased with the exception of two 2,500-square-foot spaces, according to BMC. About half of the building’s 12,000 square feet of retail space has been leased.

BMC Investments does nearly all of its development within Cherry Creek. The firm previously developed the Halcyon and Moxy hotels, as well as office building Financial House. The company is currently turning the former Inn at Cherry Creek into The Clayton, which is slated to open next March.

