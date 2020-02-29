Ivanhoe Cambridge sells stake in 30-story Tabor Center

The Tabor Center is located at 1200 17th St. in Denver. (Photos by BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (KDVR) — Canadian real estate firm Ivanhoe Cambridge has sold its stake in downtown Denver’s Tabor Center office tower, along with the pad where a long-planned sister tower could be built.

Jonathan Pearce, an executive with the company, told BusinessDen Tuesday that the buyer for the 30-story tower at 1200 17th St. was Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners.

Beacon Capital, whose Denver holdings include the Wells Fargo Center and The Hub, has added the Tabor Center to the portfolio section of its website. The firm did not respond to a request for comment.

Ivanhoe Cambridge announced in 2014 that it had purchased a 40 percent stake in the Tabor Center sites and another downtown tower for a combined $200 million.

Katherine Roux Groleaua, a spokeswoman for the company, said Wednesday that Ivanhoe Cambridge had “slightly increased” its stake in the Tabor Center in the years since, but that it owned the building in partnership with another entity, whom she declined to identify. She also declined to say whether that other entity also sold its stake in the building.

