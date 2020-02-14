Ink Coffee building in RiNo sells for $1.5M

Watch
The building at 2851 Larimer St. in Denver sold for $1.5 million. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER — Ink Coffee’s RiNo location has a new landlord.

Larimer Investments LLC purchased the single-story building at 2851 Larimer St. last week for $1.5 million, according to public records.

The entity is controlled by Sam Leger, who is also a broker with Denver’s Unique Properties. He confirmed the purchase.

The approximately 2,000-square-foot building sits on a 0.14-acre lot.

Leger also owns several other buildings on the same block: 2845 Larimer St., home to restaurant Call; 2843 Larimer St., home to restaurant Beckon; and 2819 Larimer St., whose tenants include Epic Ryde Fitness and cracker manufacturer 34 Degrees.

