Ink Coffee building in RiNo sells for $1.5M

DENVER — Ink Coffee’s RiNo location has a new landlord.
Larimer Investments LLC purchased the single-story building at 2851 Larimer St. last week for $1.5 million, according to public records.
The entity is controlled by Sam Leger, who is also a broker with Denver’s Unique Properties. He confirmed the purchase.
The approximately 2,000-square-foot building sits on a 0.14-acre lot.
Leger also owns several other buildings on the same block: 2845 Larimer St., home to restaurant Call; 2843 Larimer St., home to restaurant Beckon; and 2819 Larimer St., whose tenants include Epic Ryde Fitness and cracker manufacturer 34 Degrees.