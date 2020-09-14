In-N-Out plans restaurant near Denver Premium Outlets

THORNTON, Colo. — In-N-Out plans to open a restaurant on the south end of Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton.

That’s the ninth spot in the state where the California-based burger chain is known to be planning a restaurant.

A development proposal submitted to the city of Thornton shows that In-N-Out is looking to open along 136th Avenue, between Grant and Lincoln streets. It would be just east of a Staybridge Suites hotel, and south of the outlet mall.

In-N-Out confirmed its interest in the site.

