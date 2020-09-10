In-N-Out proposes first location within Denver city limits

DENVER — In-N-Out has found a spot within Denver city limits to dish up double-doubles.

An early-stage development proposal submitted to the city Tuesday calls for a 3,879-square-foot fast food restaurant on a 1.19-acre lot at the southwest corner of Central Park Boulevard and 46th Avenue, just north of Interstate 70.

It’s the eighth planned location along the Front Range that BusinessDen can confirm. None of the restaurants are open yet.

The documents received by the city don’t specifically name In-N-Out. But they were submitted by Greenwood Village-based Galloway & Co., which has previously submitted In-N-Out proposals to other Colorado municipalities.