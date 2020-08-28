‘Ideal Market’ signage goes up at former Whole Foods in Cap Hill

Ideal Market signage has gone up at the former Whole Foods in Cap Hill. (Photos by Thomas Gounley/BusinessDen)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The former Whole Foods Market store in Cap Hill appears to be reopening under a different brand.

Signage bearing the name “Ideal Market” has gone up recently at the 20,500-square-foot building at 900 E. 11th Ave., which is being renovated.

Ideal Market is the name of a grocery store at 1275 Alpine Ave. in Boulder. Whole Foods has owned that store since 2007, when the Austin-based company purchased the Wild Oats Market chain.

Whole Foods, which was purchased by retailer Amazon in 2017, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Whole Foods store at the Cap Hill location closed in November 2017. Since then, the company has said nothing publicly about its plans for the site.

