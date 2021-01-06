H&R Block explains why some customers haven’t gotten $600 stimulus checks

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — With the new year comes a new stimulus check for many, but some of you said you are still waiting for the latest round of relief to hit your account. H&R Block customers say not only are they unable to access the money — they said it went to a different account than the previous payments did. The Problem Solvers are on it with answers.

Thousands of people who filed their taxes through H&R Block like Preston Martinez were looking forward to getting their stimulus relief sooner rather than later. But he realized that wouldn’t be the case when he checked the IRS’ website.

“What is it? ‘Get your payment’ through the IRS thing. I went on there and then I seen, wait a minute. The first stimulus had my account but the second payment had a different account, like, I don’t know this account. What’s going on?” he said.

Steven Garcia of Thornton had a similar experience.

“I pulled out my 2019 tax return and realized that was the last four digits of their bank account. So, I reached out to them and when I reached out to them, I was just treated rudely. Very, very rudely,” Garcia said.

Garcia said when he called the company’s 1-800 customer service line, he couldn’t get through.

In a statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers, H&R Block said:

“H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.“

Frustrated customers said they will believe it when they see it.

“I’m going to give them until Friday. If it’s not there by Friday, then I’m going to obviously keep trying to call their corporate office. That’s all I can do. Hopefully, I’ll get through to somebody,” Garcia said.

Martinez reached out to the Problem Solvers Tuesday evening to report he received the stimulus money in his account before the end of the business day.