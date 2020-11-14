Hotel developer buys remainder of site for planned 8-story LoDo project

T2 Hospitality bought the 0.22-acre parking lot at 1637 Blake St. in Denver for $3.55 million in 2018. Photo: BusinessDen

DENVER — The land has been secured for a hotel project planned in LoDo.

Newport Beach, California-based T2 Hospitality — which is currently constructing a hotel at the corner of 16th and Market — last week paid $3 million for the parking lot two blocks away at 1655 Blake St., according to public records.

The lot is 6,262 square feet, making the deal worth $479 square feet.

T2 did not respond to requests for comment. The lot represents about 40 percent of the site where the company has proposed an eight-story hotel. Materials submitted to the Lower Downtown Design Review Board in 2019 said the structure would have 177 rooms.

T2 purchased the remainder of the site — the 9,390-square-foot 1637 Blake St. parcel — back in 2018, paying $3.55 million. That site is also a parking lot.