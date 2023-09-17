College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Denver that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

– Median annual wage: $65,010

– Median hourly wage: $31.25

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,030 people (0.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

– Median annual wage: $65,070

– Median hourly wage: $31.29

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (0.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $65,580

– Median hourly wage: $31.53

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 2,510 people (1.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#47. Crane and tower operators

– Median annual wage: $65,740

– Median hourly wage: $31.61

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 340 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#46. Occupational health and safety technicians

– Median annual wage: $66,060

– Median hourly wage: $31.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 140 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#45. Hearing aid specialists

– Median annual wage: $66,320

– Median hourly wage: $31.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $66,740

– Median hourly wage: $32.09

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 2,610 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders

– Median annual wage: $67,110

– Median hourly wage: $32.27

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#42. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $67,510

– Median hourly wage: $32.46

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,430 people (2.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#41. Airfield operations specialists

– Median annual wage: $67,560

– Median hourly wage: $32.48

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#40. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $67,600

– Median hourly wage: $32.50

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 14,930 people (9.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#39. Tapers

– Median annual wage: $70,100

– Median hourly wage: $33.70

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 220 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#38. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $71,000

– Median hourly wage: $34.13

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,060 people (0.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $71,960

– Median hourly wage: $34.59

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 18,720 people (12.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#36. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

– Median annual wage: $72,220

– Median hourly wage: $34.72

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 380 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#35. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

– Median annual wage: $72,800

– Median hourly wage: $35.00

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 210 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#34. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $73,230

– Median hourly wage: $35.21

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 600 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#33. Meter readers, utilities

– Median annual wage: $74,060

– Median hourly wage: $35.61

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#30. Real estate brokers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $74,630

– Median hourly wage: $35.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: Not available

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#30. Rail car repairers (tie)

– Median annual wage: $74,630

– Median hourly wage: $35.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#30. Advertising sales agents (tie)

– Median annual wage: $74,630

– Median hourly wage: $35.88

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,060 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#29. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $75,660

– Median hourly wage: $36.37

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 1,770 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#28. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $76,550

– Median hourly wage: $36.80

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,150 people (2.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#27. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $77,370

– Median hourly wage: $37.20

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 11,480 people (7.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#26. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $77,670

– Median hourly wage: $37.34

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 6,550 people (4.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#25. Lodging managers

– Median annual wage: $78,030

– Median hourly wage: $37.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 320 people (0.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#24. Power distributors and dispatchers

– Median annual wage: $78,300

– Median hourly wage: $37.65

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#23. Tax preparers

– Median annual wage: $80,000

– Median hourly wage: $38.46

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 950 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#22. Transportation inspectors

– Median annual wage: $80,020

– Median hourly wage: $38.47

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 350 people (0.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#21. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $80,220

– Median hourly wage: $38.57

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 2,380 people (1.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#20. Gas plant operators

– Median annual wage: $82,270

– Median hourly wage: $39.55

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (0.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#19. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $82,450

– Median hourly wage: $39.64

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 27,230 people (17.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

– Median annual wage: $82,720

– Median hourly wage: $39.77

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 240 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#17. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $82,750

– Median hourly wage: $39.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,320 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#16. Postmasters and mail superintendents

– Median annual wage: $82,760

– Median hourly wage: $39.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Real estate sales agents

– Median annual wage: $83,990

– Median hourly wage: $40.38

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 3,920 people (2.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#14. Fire inspectors and investigators

– Median annual wage: $84,960

– Median hourly wage: $40.85

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $91,010

– Median hourly wage: $43.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 4,930 people (3.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#12. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $93,160

– Median hourly wage: $44.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 5,220 people (3.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#11. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $103,000

– Median hourly wage: $49.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,140 people (0.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $103,160

– Median hourly wage: $49.60

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 560 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

– Median annual wage: $103,520

– Median hourly wage: $49.77

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 360 people (0.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#8. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $104,640

– Median hourly wage: $50.31

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 470 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#7. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $105,640

– Median hourly wage: $50.79

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#6. Property, real estate, and community association managers

– Median annual wage: $107,620

– Median hourly wage: $51.74

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,560 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

– Median annual wage: $108,610

– Median hourly wage: $52.22

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 120 people (0.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $109,200

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 920 people (0.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $117,660

– Median hourly wage: $56.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 1,040 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $121,110

– Median hourly wage: $58.23

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 950 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. Athletes and sports competitors

– Median annual wage: $215,530

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 260 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training