Glendale strip club Shotgun Willie’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Glendale strip club Shotgun Willie’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing restrictions on business put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bavaria Inn Restaurant Inc., the owner of the strip club at 490 S. Colorado Blvd., said in a Wednesday filing that it owes more than $1 million and has assets totaling between $500,000 and $1 million.

Companies use Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize and keep the business alive, paying creditors over time.

Deborah Dunafon signed the bankruptcy filing as president of Shotgun Willie’s. She opened the strip club in 1982, according to its website.

In response to requests for comment, an attorney representing the business issued a statement.