Former burger joint in Platt Park sells for $2.6M

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The former Hanson’s Grill & Tavern building in Platt Park sold for $2.6 million.

Cadence WHQ LLC, an entity affiliated with Greenwood Village-based Cadence Capital Investments, purchased the 8,468-square-foot building at 1301 S. Pearl St. last week, according to public records.

A company official said Cadence hasn’t determined exactly what its plans are for the building.

Hanson’s Grill & Tavern was founded in 2001 and closed in late December.

“Hanson’s is a trademark landmark,” said broker Robert Edwards of Blue West Capital, who represented Cadence in the purchase. “Everyone’s had a beer or two there at some point in their life in Denver.”

