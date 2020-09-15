First sanctioned homeless campsite proposed for site in Five Points

The campsite would be established next to Sonny Lawson park in Five Points. People have already been camping in the area. Photo by Thomas Gounley.

DENVER — The city and a nonprofit partner are considering establishing a sanctioned homeless campsite along Welton Street in Five Points.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on his Facebook page over the weekend that the camp would go on a small strip of city-owned right-of-way between Sonny Lawson Park and the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, at 2401 Welton St.

There are already illegal campers the area.

Hancock said the location has cleared “technical and regulatory hurdles,” and “we are just beginning to meet with neighbors.” Three virtual town halls are scheduled for this week.

Eight City Council members signed a letter in April calling for “safe outdoor spaces” where individuals could camp given the coronavirus pandemic. Hancock has resisted the idea, but in July asked the eight to recommend potential sites within their own districts.