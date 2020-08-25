Faustson Tool founder plans to build nine-story apartment building in Sun Valley

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The founder of an Arvada-based aerospace products manufacturer is behind the latest development proposal in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood.

The concept plan, submitted earlier this month, calls for a nine-story apartment building at 2608 and 2638 W. 13th Ave. The project would be developed by Alicia Svaldi, who founded and still leads Faustson Tool, and other family members.

Plans call for the building, dubbed Mile High Studios, to have 166 units: 28 studios, 96 one bedrooms and 42 two bedrooms. There would be 143 parking spaces on the first and second floors.

The 0.65-acre site is located within an Opportunity Zone. The development team purchased it for $1.34 million between 2014 and 2019, according to public records.

Don Fitzmartin of Fitzmartin Consulting, who is representing the developers overseeing design and construction, said the building is intended to be “workforce housing.”

