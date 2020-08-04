Family feud: Minority owners sue cheesemaker Leprino Foods and its billionaire CEO

DENVER (KDVR) — Cheesemaker Leprino Foods is facing family meltdown.

Billionaire CEO James Leprino and his daughters Terry Leprino and Gina Vecchiarelli — who collectively own about 75 percent of the Denver-based company that supplies major pizza chains — have been sued by two of James’ nieces, who are also part-owners.

Nancy and Mary Leprino state that their lawsuit “arises from Defendants’ oppressive actions managing and operating LFC for their own financial reward while depriving the minority shareholders of their legal rights and financial interests.”

Among other things, the plaintiffs are asking a court to dissolve the company.

Leprino Foods declined to discuss the allegations.

