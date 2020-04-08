Facebook doubling size of downtown Denver office

Facebook is taking an additional floor in the office building at 1900 16th St. (Credit: BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Status update: Facebook is expanding its office in downtown Denver.

The social media giant signed a lease last month for the sixth floor of 1900 16th St., the company confirmed.

Facebook already operates on the building’s seventh floor, having opened there in November 2018.

“We are committed to Denver as evidenced by our future expansion at 1900 16th St.,” Facebook spokesman Tracy Clayton said in a statement. “Given the competitive real estate market in the region we are always on the lookout for opportunities to accommodate our growth.”

The second floor gives Facebook an additional 23,000 square feet, bringing it to about 47,000 square feet in the building.

