Englewood mom, daughters launch Kickstarter campaign for leash made from recycled bottles

(From left to right): Noelle Mojica with her daughters Ashlynn, Cameron, Maylee, and Mya.(Credit: Walk via BusinessDen)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (BusinessDen) — With school out of session, Ashlynn Mojica has had plenty of time to focus on her new eco-friendly pet product company.

The 14-year-old Englewood resident, along with mom Noelle, and little sisters Cameron and Maylee, on March 24 launched a Kickstarter campaign seeking to raise $10,500 to manufacture a dog leash made from recycled plastic bottles.

As of mid-Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised $3,774, with 40 days to go.

“At this unique time with COVID-19, there’s not a lot we can do, so I think it’s a good time to get outdoors,” Ashlynn said. “With this leash, it makes it a lot more fun and easy to walk your dog. It’s also eco-friendly, and we’re not treating the Earth really great right now, so by having these small changes, we can hopefully make a big difference.”

The girls and their mother are operating under the company name Walk, which they launched last year after the death of Snoozer, the family dog. The company’s mission statement? To raise funds for a new puppy.

