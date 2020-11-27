DoorDash charging $2 ‘Denver fee’ in response to city’s commission cap

This illustration picture shows delivery applications logos from Amazon, Uber Eats, Instacart and Doordash displayed on a smartphone on April 10, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER — Delivery app DoorDash has turned to Denver diners after the city limited what it could charge restaurants.

The company — whose competitors include GrubHub and Uber Eats — now charges those ordering a meal an additional “Denver fee.” The fee appears to be $2 regardless of the size of the order.

DoorDash directly attributes the new fee to an October decision by the Denver City Council to cap the commission that delivery apps can charge restaurants at 15 percent. The cap went into effect on Oct. 7, and is slated to run through Feb. 9.

“Denver has temporarily capped the fees that we may charge local restaurants,” DoorDash said of the Denver fee. “To continue to offer you convenient delivery while ensuring that Dashers are active and earning, you will now see a charge added to Denver orders.”

DoorDash didn’t respond to a request for additional information.