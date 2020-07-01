DIA lawsuit ends with developer agreeing to avoid single-family homes on site

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A settlement has been reached in Denver International Airport’s lawsuit seeking to halt a specific type of development close to a planned runway.

Andy Klein, founder of Glendale-based Westside Investment Partners, said the development firm has agreed not to build single-family detached homes within a portion of its High Point at DIA site.

The land is in Aurora. In December, that city’s council approved a framework development plan that allowed such development within 98 acres of the High Point site, according to the Aurora Sentinel.

The airport, concerned about future residents complaining about noise, sued Aurora city officials and Westside over the decision in January.

On Monday, Klein described the area as adjacent to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, and the northernmost portion of High Point that is zoned for residential development. High Point originally was established as an 1,800-acre site. Westside purchased about 1,200 acres in July 2017, and now owns 950 after selling land to other developers.

Read more on BusinessDen.com