Developer plans second apartment project in City Park

The four-story office building at 1633 Fillmore St. is among the structures the proposed project would replace. (Photos by BusinessDen/Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — California-based The Picerne Group has an affinity for City Park.

The company, which developed apartment complex Venue on 16th at 2900 E. 16th Ave., submitted an early-stage development proposal for a second multifamily project in the neighborhood earlier this month.

The plans, drawn up by Denver’s Davis Partnership Architects, call for a five-story complex that would span the entire west side of the 1600 block of North Fillmore Street, kitty-corner from the Venue complex. The site is already zoned for that height.

The plans do not directly state how many units are planned, but a floorplan shows 36 units on a single level. Some of the planned parking would be underground.

The Picerne Group did not respond to a request for comment. The firm’s website says it specializes in apartment development “in areas that are supply constrained and have growing employment.”

