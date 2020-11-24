Developer plans fourth apartment complex at edge of Five Points

DENVER — The X Company wants to up its count in Denver.

Last month, the city received an early-stage development proposal calling for the construction of X Denver 4 — an 18-story, 409-unit apartment building — at 2000 Welton St.

The moniker indicates the project is the latest in the works locally from Chicago-based X, which is already constructing X Denver 1 and X Denver 2 on adjacent sites in Union Station North, and has proposed the 21-story X Denver 3 project in the 2100 block of Arapahoe Street.

All of the projects are apartment complexes.

The X Social Communities was previously part of the development portfolio of New York-based Property Markets Group, now PMG. In 2019, however, it was spun off into a separate company, according to the Phoenix Business Journal. PMG remains a joint venture partner in some X projects.