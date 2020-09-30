Denver seeks to buy $3M building to launch new youth empowerment center

DENVER — The city of Denver wants to purchase a nonprofit’s building in the Valverde neighborhood.

The City Council is being asked to approve spending $3 million in federal funds to buy the two-story structure at 1240 W. Bayaud Ave. from the Denver Police Activities League, which constructed it in 2010 as its headquarters.

The nonprofit — which historically has primarily organized sports leagues for inner-city youth, but recently shifted its focus — put the building on the market in 2018. It was originally listed for $4.25 million, and also offered for lease. The structure is 9,610 square feet.

The mission of operations within the building wouldn’t drastically change. In a Tuesday presentation to a council committee, city staff members said the plan is to establish a youth center as part of a broader effort to reduce youth violence in Denver.

The purchase would be made with Community Development Block Grant funds issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The committee unanimously voted to send the measure to the full council for a final vote. The deal could close by the end of October.