Denver metro area homes-for-sale inventory hits a record low

DENVER — Denver’s most popular item this holiday season appears to be a home.

Housing inventory in the metro area reached a historic low in November, with active listings at 3,415, beating December 2017’s record low of 3,854, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ monthly market trend report.

Inventory was down 51 percent year-over-year and nearly 30 percent from October.

“I was not expecting to see historic low inventory yet,” said Andrew Abrams, chair of DMAR’s market trends committee and broker/owner of A-Squared Real Estate. “I was expecting us to have that conversation in January, so that snuck up on us fast.”

The association’s numbers pertain to an 11-county region it considers the metro area. Those counties are Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park.