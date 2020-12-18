Denver giving more financial aid to 135 bars and restaurants for outdoor seating

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver restaurants that expanded their outdoor seating areas due to COVID-19 restrictions will be getting additional financial assistance from the City and County of Denver.

The funding is for 135 restaurant and bar owners that incurred costs for creating new or expanded outdoor seating areas due to indoor capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is has an additional $535,000 in funding to outdoor seating options for bars and restaurants. A total of $970,000 in aid has been distributed, DOTI received $435,000 earlier this year.

Money to help restaurants is coming from The CARES Act’s $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), a federal program that provides payments to state, local and tribal governments that are navigating the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Many of the funding recipients took part in Denver’s Temporary Outdoor Dining Expansion Program.