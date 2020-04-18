Denver-based tech holding company EverCommerce cuts 10 percent of staff

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Tech holding company EverCommerce has laid off staff, although it said only a portion of the cuts are due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denver-based company, which is made up of 41 companies including payment processing software PaySimple, told BusinessDen it cut about 10% to 12% of its workforce on Wednesday.

The company had about 1,500 employees prior to the move, meaning at least 150 people were cut.

EverCommerce’s network of companies generally provide software for specific sectors. The company said about half the cuts made this week affected staff working for its subsidiaries that cater to industries hit hard by the pandemic.

EverCommerce said the other half of the layoffs were the result of consolidating related companies. EverCommerce has grown largely through acquisition, at times resulting in multiple subsidiaries with similar operations.

