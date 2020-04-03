Denver-based startup Guild Education pledges no layoffs in next 3 months

DENVER (BusinessDen) — One of Denver’s largest startups has pledged not to lay off any employees in the next three months.

In fact, it’s still hiring.

Guild Education announced the commitment Wednesday, noting that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently called on fellow CEOs to “take a 90-day ‘no layoff’ pledge.”

Suzanne Stoller, chief people officer for Guild Education, told BusinessDen the company has 550 employees, almost all of them based in Denver.

“Part of this no-layoff pledge is about giving people a level of security,” she said.

