Denver-based developer wrapping up work on income-restricted townhomes in Curtis Park

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Fourteen income-restricted townhomes are coming online in Curtis Park.

Denver-based developer Westfield expects to wrap up its Curtis Park Residences at the corner of Arapahoe and 27th streets by the end of May. The townhomes are priced at $277,000 and reserved for those making up to 80 percent of the county’s average median income.

Each unit has three bedrooms.

“The goal was to provide housing for families,” Westfield partner Jonathan Alpert said.

The project is considered the second and final phase of Westfield’s S*Park development, although the first phase is a block away. That phase was bounded by Lawrence and Arapahoe streets, as well as 25th and 26th streets. It consisted of 91 condos and eight townhomes, all of them market-rate, as well as retail and greenhouse space.

