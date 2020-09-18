CU South Denver campus will close and be sold

DENVER — The University of Colorado System plans to shutter and sell its CU South Denver campus in Douglas County, which it was gifted in 2015.

The university system posted about the decision on its website Thursday, saying that “after going through several due diligence assessments, CU leadership determined the facility is not financially viable.”

“Even before the pandemic, businesses in the area increasingly were moving to training and programming at their own sites rather than send employees to CU South Denver,” the post read. “Additionally, the facility’s 150,000-square-foot space configuration has proven to be challenging for higher education academic use.”

The university system said it expects to soon issue a request for proposals for a broker who would market the property. It noted the state has a contract with JLL for such services.

The campus, at 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree, is about 13 acres and has one large structure and green space on it, along with an expansive parking lot. It was originally home to The Wildlife Experience, a museum and event space founded by Dave and Gail Liniger, founders of Re/Max.