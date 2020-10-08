Council unanimously approves rezoning for two Cherry Creek gateways

DENVER — That 67-page Good Neighbor Agreement paid off.

A rezoning request by Denver’s McKinnon & Associates for two long-vacant sites at the eastern edge of Cherry Creek sailed through the Denver City Council last week, after the developer hammered out an unusually detailed document with nearby residents.

The council voted unanimously Sept. 28 to change the zoning for the northwest and southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and Bayaud Avenue, as well as the northwest and southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and 1st Avenue.

The change allows for a maximum of five stories to be built, from three before. But the investor group led by Doug McKinnon’s firm, which purchased the sites in April 2019, has committed to build only four stories.

It’s one of numerous details specified in the Good Neighbor Agreement, along with a minimum unit size of 900 square feet for apartments or condominiums, a prohibition against bicycles on balconies and a commitment not to lease commercial space to dental clinics, among other things.