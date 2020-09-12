Convenience store chain leases space in City Park West for new store concept

A photo of Kum & Go’s “urban walk-up” store in downtown Des Moines, which opened in May. (Courtesy Kum & Go)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — Convenience store chain Kum & Go has settled on its second pump-free location in Denver.

Niki DePhillips, senior vice president of store development for the Des Moines, Iowa-based company, said it has leased 2,554 square feet of retail space at 1250 E. 17th Ave. in the City Park West neighborhood.

That’s the ground floor of the new Park 17 apartment complex, developed by San Antonio-based Kairoi. Kum & Go’s space is in the middle of the building, facing 17th Avenue.

Most Kum & Go locations are gas stations. But the company is testing out a new concept it’s calling “urban walk-up” stores, which don’t feature parking and pumps, and incorporate a slightly different mix of products.

The City Park West store, and another slated for Riverfront Park, are among five such stores the company expects to open this year. The others are in Omaha and Des Moines and Ames, Iowa.

