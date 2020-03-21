Convenience store at edge of RiNo being converted to 7-Eleven

The site is currently under construction. (Credit: BusinessDen/Lily O’Neill)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — A gas station on the edge of RiNo is getting an upgrade.

The former Jenny’s Market convenience store at 3550 N. Downing St. is being converted into a 4,500-square-foot 7-Eleven, according to Preet Puri of K&G Petroleum, a statewide convenience store operator.

He said the property has gone 27 years without a remodel.

“We need to upgrade to match the new image that is coming in the next 20 years,” Puri said, noting the area’s changing demographics. “We want to be ready for the business and the neighborhood.”

The project began in early February, and is expected to cost $3 million to $3.5 million, Puri said. In addition to the new convenience store brand, the car wash also is being upgraded. The property will continue to have gas pumps.

